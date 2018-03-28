iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Vicki Momberg denied bail following sentencing

Wed, 28 Mar 2018 1:58 PM
icki Momberg at the Randburg magistrate's court on 28 March 2018 as she is sentenced for racial abuse of a police officer. Credit: EWN.
icki Momberg at the Randburg magistrate's court on 28 March 2018 as she is sentenced for racial abuse of a police officer. Credit: EWN.    

Convicted racist Vicki Momberg has been denied bail in the Randburg Magistrates Court.

Earlier on Wednesday morning, Momberg was sentenced to two years direct imprisonment for a racist rant caught on camera.

She was found guilty on four counts of crimen injuria after she was filmed hurling racial slurs at a black police officer, who was trying to help her after she was involved in a smash and grab.

'LANDMARK SENTENCE'

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the effective two-year jail term handed down to convicted racist Momberg is a landmark sentence that will set a precedent for similar cases.

In her judgment, magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan told the court that Momberg’s racist rant would not be accommodated.

“The duty to eradicate racism and its tendencies has become all the more apparent, essential and urgent now. For this reason, nothing that threatens to take us back to our racist past should be glossed over.”

The NPA’s Phindi Louw commended the court for its decision, saying it would send a strong message to those tempted to behave in the same manner.

“This ruling gives hope to all South Africans that the law is on their side, they need not be ashamed and sit in their own corners enduring racial comments from others.”

Momberg’s defence intends to apply for leave to appeal next week.

EWN

