Mayor Trollip's no confidence vote cancelled

Athol Trollip. Credit: EWN.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the UDM in the Nelson Mandela Bay council are refusing to accept the speaker's decision to postpone the special sitting to vote on Mayor Athol Trollip's future.

Opposition parties say they have called for the special meeting and will not leave council while there is unfinished business.

The EFF accused council speaker Jonathan Lawack of collapsing the meeting after he refused to allow for the vote of no confidence in him to begin first.

The EFF tabled the motion of no confidence in Trollip to punish the Democratic Alliance (DA) for not backing its motion to have a section of the Constitution amended to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

Earlier, the sitting was adjourned after disruption when opposition councillors demanded DA leader Mmusi Maimane leave the chamber.

EWN