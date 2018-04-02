Reports: ANC has secret business deal

An aerial view of OR Tambo International Airport. Credit: Supplied.

The Oppenheimers have reportedly secured a deal which will allow its family business to operate its own private international terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

According to the Sunday Times, the family held secret talks with the African National Congress (ANC) over its application to operate privately at the airport.

The party then reportedly wrote to businessman Nicky Oppenheimer, informing him that his company Fireblade Aviation met the necessary requirements and would be granted permission for the terminal.

The paper says shortly afterwards the project was given the greenlight by the Home Affairs Department.

On Wednesday, Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba lost a bid at the Supreme Court of Appeal to have the family run its services privately after an ongoing court battle.

Last month, Gigaba accused the Oppenheimer family’s Fireblade Aviation of trying to bully him into granting authorisation to set up a VIP terminal at the airport.

“There’s an attempt to bully the Minister of Home Affairs to provide permission for something that must be operated in a building that doesn’t belong to Home Affairs.”

Gigaba said there was no scope in law for the VIP terminal to operate.

“All the key stakeholders in the matter, including the Revenue Service, State Security, police and army said no they don’t agree and Home Affairs alone is being bullied.”

