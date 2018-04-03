Zuma set to appear in court on corruption

Jacob Zuma delivering an address on 14 February 2018 in which he announced his resignation as president of South Africa. Credit: GCIS.

Former president Jacob Zuma will finally be granted his day in court this Friday to answer to 16 charges related to corruption, money laundering, racketeering and fraud.

Last month, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced that after nearly 10 years, Zuma would go on trial.

While the African National Congress (ANC) has distanced itself from publicly supporting Zuma as an organisation, churches and business forums under the banner of “champions of radical economic transformation” will be bussing people in to show their support.

A night vigil under the banner of “Buyisa umshini wami” and “hands off Jacob Zuma” are expected to be held on Thursday evening before his court appearance.

“I’m not scared of going to jail. I spent ten years there.”

Throughout his stay at the union buildings, Zuma maintained that he would love to have his day in court to prove his innocence and show that he is being persecuted for nothing.

This Friday his wish will be granted.

But unlike the support he enjoyed from the ANC and its alliance partners during his rape trial his political home has distanced itself this time around.

However, thousands, in their individual capacity are expected to show their solidarity out the Durban high court.

It is expected that proceedings will be short with the likelihood of a postponement.

EWN