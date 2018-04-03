Malema: Madikizela-Mandela never befriended enemy

Economic Freedom Fighters supporters outside the home of lat struggle stalwart Winnie-Madikizela Mandela on Tuesday 3 April 2018. Credit: EWN.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and the red berets are at the home of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela to pay homage to the late struggle stalwart.

Madikizela-Mandela passed away at a Johannesburg hospital on Monday.

She was 81 years old.

Dozens of EFF supporters have arrived at the home of Madikizela-Mandela, singing struggle songs.

Malema says Madikizela-Mandela died with her integrity intact and never befriended the enemy.

The EFF leader was often seen with the struggle icon, spoke fondly of her and received guidance from her before and after he left the governing party.

He has joined her family members inside her house to pay his respects.

Earlier, a group of African National Congress Women's League members arrived, singing songs praising women.

#WinnieMadikizelaMandela [WATCH] EFF members singing outside mam Winnie's home, Julius Malema along with the party leaders have gone inside to pay their respects. TK pic.twitter.com/VHQK5AoYbm — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2018

EFF members continue to sing outside the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as leadership meets inside with family. #winniemandela:@Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/uZfaFgbTyv — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2018

EFF leader Julius Malema has arrived with some of the EFF leadership at the home of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. #winniemandela:@Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/jf3kShhddf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2018

#WinnieMadikizelaMandela Media scrum as EFF leader Julius Malema arrives with Floyd Shivambu & Dali Mpofu. GN pic.twitter.com/RixQrPNgRI — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2018

The EFF are in Orlando to honour the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Julius Malema expected to arrive shortly. #winniemandela:@Ihsaan_Haffo pic.twitter.com/amzTEHKMAk — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2018

Others have also arrived to pay their respects to the family of the struggle icon, including students.

“We will always remember her as Nomzamo. I think media should also use her ethnic name – Nomzamo Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. That’s who she is to me, and I think that’s who she also was to her family.”

The ANC’s Zweli Mkhize, who's also the Traditional Affairs Minister, shared a few words outside her home.

He says the country is mourning a revolutionary.

“She was a real giant and freedom fighter. From where we stand, we will always remember her for her courage, determination to fight and all the sacrifices she made.”

Nelson Mandela’s former prison warder has added his voice to the chorus tributes streaming in for Madikizela-Mandela.

Christo Brand guarded the former president from 1978 until 1990.

He remembered the time Madikizela-Mandela smuggled her grandchild into the prison to meet Madiba.

“When she arrived in Robben Island, she took her raincoat off and took her blanket off. We observed she had a backpack at the back and that was not a backpack, it was a baby infant. During her visit when she left the baby behind in the waiting room, she told her husband that she had brought his grandchild to Robben Island and then Mandela was so excited he asked me, 'Mr Brand is it possible just to see the baby through the window?'”

At the same time, West African leaders have reacted to Madikizela-Mandela’s passing, with Ghanaian President Nana Okufo-Addo saying her name would echo down the ages.

Okufo-Addo is the latest world leader to express his sympathy on the passing of Madikizela-Mandela.

He’s taken to Twitter to saying she will always be remembered as a freedom fighter and a remarkable woman.

Nigerian president Muhammudu Buhari shared his sentiments, saying that she was a woman of uncommon determination who held aloft the torch of the struggle against institutionalised discrimination.

Togolese president Faure Gnassingbé expressed his condolences to the rainbow nation, adding that the continent had lost a great icon.

EWN