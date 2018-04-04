ANC pleads with SA to focus on sacrifices

Share

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Credit: GCIS.

African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule has pleaded with South Africans to focus on the sacrifices the late struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela made for the country.

This follows ongoing social media and public debates about Madikizela-Mandela’s life during the apartheid days.

The "mother of the nation" died at the Milpark Hospital after a kidney infection four months shy of her 82nd birthday.

Asked how far the process of renovating Madikizela-Mandela’s old home into museum is, Magashule says there are many untrue stories told on the matter.

But he says the party is this week rather focusing on celebrating the stalwart.

“And we’re pleading with the media to give comrade Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a decent send off and celebrate her life in a proper way, rather than come with negatives.”

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says that he is sad that some white people are painting the wrong picture of the freedom fighter.

“I’m really bleeding when I hear that some of our white compatriots are actually vilifying her, mostly about things that they don’t even understand.”

The ANC has announced Monday next week as the national day of mourning.

EWN