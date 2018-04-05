iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula airline

Thu, 05 Apr 2018 9:59 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma poses for a selfie with a Simon Hodgson on a Kulula flight. Credit: Simon Hodgson/Facebook.
Former president Jacob Zuma poses for a selfie with a Simon Hodgson on a Kulula flight. Credit: Simon Hodgson/Facebook.    

Former President Jacob Zuma has been spotted in economy class and not first class on a commercial flight.

A Facebook user has posted a picture of himself and Zuma smiling on a Kulula plane.

Earlier on Wednesday, Zuma visited late stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto to pay his respect.

It would seem the former president no longer has the privilege of flying privately after he stepped down.

Zuma resigned on 14 February as the president of South Africa and is now facing 16 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering.

Earlier in March, National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams announced that the prosecuting authority would go ahead with prosecuting the former president.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa was spotted flying economy class on a domestic flight last week.

A snapshot of the president that’s been shared on Twitter, shows the Number One citizen sitting in the window seat of a SAfair flight to Durban.

EWN

Zuma spotted in economy class on Kulula airline

