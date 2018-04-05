iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.92   £ R16.75   € R14.63
Oil $68.10   Gold $1 327.50

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

'Strong evidence' against Gupta for extradition

Thu, 05 Apr 2018 11:29 AM
Ajay Gupta. Credit: Supplied.
Ajay Gupta. Credit: Supplied.    

While the Hawks have reiterated its call for Ajay Gupta to hand himself over, they're not too concerned that he was spotted in Dubai, saying they’re aware of his whereabouts.

A video emerged on social media on Wednesday of a South African businessman identified as Justin van Pletzen speaking to Gupta at an office block in Dubai.

The footage show the business man asking Gupta when he would return to South Africa to answer to state capture allegations and Ajay responds that he will cooperate with law enforcement agencies once they give him a reply.

The Hawks say they are working on other investigations relating to Ajay Gupta and are not at liberty to give further details about his warrant of arrest.

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says: “So we want to make sure that we finalise all the other cases and we’ve strong evidence that links him so that we can process the extradition for him to come back to South Africa.”

EWN

Read More

HAWKS AJAY GUPTA SOUTH AFRICA DUBAI LAW HANGWANI MULAUDZI

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

'Strong evidence' against Gupta for extradition

The Hawks say they are working on other investigations relating to Ajay Gupta and are not at liberty to give further details.

Read more ›

Taking a holiday can be true test of business?

A surefire way for entrepreneurs to do a health check on their business is to plan a holiday where stepping away can help to find weaknesses.

Read more ›

Security to be reviewed after Newlands robbery

Gun-wielding robbers raided Newlands Cricket Stadium in the early hours of Saturday morning the WPCA has confirmed.

Read more ›
 
 