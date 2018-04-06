Watch live: Jacob Zuma appears in court

Watch live: Jacob Zuma appears in courtFri, 06 Apr 2018 9:28 AM
Former President Jacob Zuma is appearing in the Durban High Court facing 16 charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.
Last month, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shaun Abrahams announced that after nearly 10 years, Zuma would go on trial.
Zuma has kept the same team of lawyers he’s had since his trial in 2005, which included senior counsel Kemp J Kemp and Michael Hulley.
Advocate Moipone Noko, who is the KZN director of public prosecutions, will be leading the State’s argument, alongside Billy Downer, who was instrumental in getting Schabir Shaik convicted.
Shaik was convicted to 15 years in prison for his involvement in facilitating a bribe Zuma from French arms manufacturer Thint in exchange for political protection during the investigation into the arms deal.
