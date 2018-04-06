iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Zuma court case adjourned to 8 June

Fri, 06 Apr 2018 10:33 AM
A screengrab of former President Jacob Zuma in the Durban High Court on 6 April 2018. Credit: Supplied.
A screengrab of former President Jacob Zuma in the Durban High Court on 6 April 2018. Credit: Supplied.    

Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case has been provisionally adjourned to 8 June.

The matter was heard in less than half an hour in the Durban High Court on Friday morning.

Zuma is facing 16 charges stemming from the arms deal almost a decade ago.

The charges against him were dropped in 2009, however, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams announced last month that they would prosecute the former president.

He also received prayers in the court precinct before his appearance on corruption charges.

Dozens of priests and clergy were laying their hands over him before he entered the court room.

State prosecutor Billy Downer explained why they want a postponement.

"The purpose of the adjournment is two-fold. Firstly, in respect of accused number one, Mr Zuma, we've been informed by our learned friends for Mr Zuma the he wishes to bring a review application on the decision to prosecute him again and in that respect we've been informed that they hope to finalise the review papers by the middle of May."

EWN

JACOB ZUMA SHAUN ABRAHAMS NATIONAL PROSECUTING AUTHORITY CORRUPTION FRAUD

