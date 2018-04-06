Zuma court case adjourned to 8 June

A screengrab of former President Jacob Zuma in the Durban High Court on 6 April 2018. Credit: Supplied.

Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case has been provisionally adjourned to 8 June.

The matter was heard in less than half an hour in the Durban High Court on Friday morning.

Zuma is facing 16 charges stemming from the arms deal almost a decade ago.

The charges against him were dropped in 2009, however, National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams announced last month that they would prosecute the former president.

He also received prayers in the court precinct before his appearance on corruption charges.

Dozens of priests and clergy were laying their hands over him before he entered the court room.

#ZumaCharges Inside the Court precinct Zuma has been met by members of the clergy for prayers before entering the court . ZN pic.twitter.com/ZiW9wTDutN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

State prosecutor Billy Downer explained why they want a postponement.

"The purpose of the adjournment is two-fold. Firstly, in respect of accused number one, Mr Zuma, we've been informed by our learned friends for Mr Zuma the he wishes to bring a review application on the decision to prosecute him again and in that respect we've been informed that they hope to finalise the review papers by the middle of May."

#ZumaCharges [WATCH] Zuma entering the court room here at the Durban High Court with those here in support of him saying “Zuma, Zuma Zuma.” He’s sitting next to his co-accused Christine Guerrier who is representing the Thales legal department in Paris. ZN pic.twitter.com/YKLSiDsQmO — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 6, 2018

