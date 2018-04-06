iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Supporters in good spirits after case postponed

Fri, 06 Apr 2018 2:44 PM
Supporters of the former South African president rally prior to his appearance in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court. Credit: AFP.
Jacob Zuma’s supporters were in a celebratory mood at the Durban High Court on Friday.

Some of the uMkhonto we Sizwe veterans, who came out in their numbers to support Zuma, sang and chanted struggle songs.

On the sound system, supporters played gospel songs while hundreds remained around the court after the hearing.

The former president’s corruption case has been provisionally adjourned to 8 June, pending the submission of a review application by his lawyers.

The matter was heard in less than half an hour.

Inside the courtroom, Zuma donned a sheepish smile and turned around while in the dock to raise his arms to greet the supporters who were there.

Some of his supporters inside court included former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng and most of the now disbanded KwaZulu-Natal leadership, such Sihle Zikalala and Willies Mchunu.

The former president sat solemnly as he listened to proceedings.

After the hearing, however, he hit out at his detractors, saying he has been wounded by the people that he grew up with.

EWN

