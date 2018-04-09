iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.99   £ R16.91   € R14.72
Oil $67.40   Gold $1 331.52

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

De Lille not afraid of DA's new recall clause

Mon, 09 Apr 2018 8:45 AM
Patricia de Lille. Credit: Maroela Media.
Patricia de Lille. Credit: Maroela Media.    

Embattled Democratic Alliance (DA) member Patricia de Lille says she's not afraid that a newly instated recall clause could be used to remove her as Cape Town mayor.

On Sunday, the party amended its constitution at its federal congress to include the recall clause, which will give it the power to ask any public representative in a DA-led government to resign, if the caucus loses confidence in them.

Although the new clause can't be implemented on a case already underway, like in the case of De Lille, it doesn't stop anyone from bringing a fresh vote of no confidence against her.

De Lille says that should the clause be used to remove her, she's not afraid to face it.

“I also have a High Court case pending for 2 May. I’m going to court to ask for a review of the Steenhuisen report. And should it come at some time, I will certainly deal with it at that point in time.”

De Lille is accused of damaging the DA’s image and overplaying her hand in the management of the city. The mayor, however, maintains her innocence.

EWN

Read More

PATRICIA DE LILLE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE HIGH COURT GOVERNMENT

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

De Lille not afraid of DA's new recall clause

Embattled DA member Patricia de Lille says she's not afraid that a newly instated recall clause could be used to remove her as CT mayor.

Read more ›

GA: No plans to implement fare increases yet

The Golden Arrow Bus Services says at this point it has no plans to implement an increase in fare prices.

Read more ›

Hernandez leaves Chelsea's bid in tatters

Antonio Conte slammed Chelsea as their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League suffered a potentially fatal blow against West Ham on Sunday.

Read more ›
 
 