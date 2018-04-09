iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.07   £ R17.02   € R14.81
Oil $67.46   Gold $1 328.38

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

16 prisoners escape from Sun City prison

Mon, 09 Apr 2018 11:42 AM
Credit: Supplied.
Credit: Supplied.    

Correctional Services says that a total of 16 prisoners have escaped from the Johannesburg prison known as "Sun City".

The prisoners broke through the iron bars of the prison windows, broke a portion of the wall and then escaped through the fence in the early hours of Monday morning.

The department says that they are taking the escape very seriously.

The department's Singabakho Nxumalo: "They broke the iron bars on the window, went through to break a portion of the wall and escaped through the fence. The investigation is still ongoing but it is something we are taking quite seriously as the department."

EWN

Read More

CORRECTIONAL SERVICES SUN CITY PRISON INVESTIGATION PRISON

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

16 prisoners escape from Sun City prison

Correctional Services says that a total of 16 prisoners have escaped from the Johannesburg prison known as "Sun City".

Read more ›

Sars says all cryptocurrencies taxable

Sars says all cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, will be treated as part of a person's taxable income.

Read more ›

Door open for Rassie to pick overseas players

The door is wide open for Rassie Erasmus to pick an overseas player such as Faf de Klerk for the Springboks.

Read more ›
 
 