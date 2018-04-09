iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Confident that escapees will be rearrested

Mon, 09 Apr 2018 3:02 PM
Credit: SAPS.
Credit: SAPS.    

The Correctional Services Department says it's confident the detainees who escaped from the Johannesburg Central Prison will be found and re-arrested.

Sixteen inmates escaped from the prison known as Sun City at around 3 o'clock on Monday morning by breaking through the iron bars of the prison windows.

They were awaiting trial prisoners and are now considered dangerous.

The department says it has a good track record in re-arresting prisoners on the run.

Spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says the most recent jailbreak was in the Western Cape.

“The only recent incident was in the WC in Pollsmoor where six inmates escaped but we managed to re-arrest all of them within 48 hours. So, we are also confident that even with these 16 we will find them and get them back to face charges.”

EWN

