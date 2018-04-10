EFF in NMB accuse DA of abusing proceedings

Share

Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Mayor Athol Trollip. Credit: EWN.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of abusing council proceedings.

A special council sitting to debate the removal of the mayor, chief whip and all current portfolio heads of committees was abruptly ended on Tuesday.

The buzz outside the Nelson Mandela Bay council chambers died down following another botched special sitting.

Bouts of heckling dominated council proceedings, much like they did at the last meeting.

Councillors where afforded the opportunity on Tuesday morning to pay tribute to the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela ahead of the proceedings starting.

EFF council leader Zilindile Vena speculates the DA is unsure about its support when votes will be cast.

Mayor Athol Trollip reflects on the proceedings breaking down after DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga paid respects to Madikizela-Mandela.

"I really want to appeal to the media who were present today, to tell the story as it is. Was it the speaker who wanted to collapse the council or was it the opposition parties who wanted to collapse the council? Report it as it is. One hand went up after the other to make sure the council descended into chaos."

The mayor has also took to social media and criticised the opposition in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The ANC’s Andile Lungisa says the special sitting will have to be rescheduled to deal with outstanding matters within the next 14 days.

EWN