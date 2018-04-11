iafrica.com Only the good stuff

ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya dies at 75

Wed, 11 Apr 2018 8:46 AM
Zola Skweyiya. Credit: Gallo Images.
ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya has died at the age of 75.

The politician died in Kloof Hospital in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, confirmed Mpho Mosimane, who was the spokesperson for the group of 101 stalwarts and apartheid activists who had asked last year for Jacob Zuma to step down.

Mosimane said they would issue a statement later in the day.

Skweyiya spent most of his adult life in the governing party.

He served in various capacities during the party's exile years and post democracy.

More to follow.

EWN/ News24

ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya dies at 75

