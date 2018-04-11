ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya dies at 75

ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya dies at 75Wed, 11 Apr 2018 8:46 AM
ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya has died at the age of 75.
The politician died in Kloof Hospital in Pretoria on Wednesday morning, confirmed Mpho Mosimane, who was the spokesperson for the group of 101 stalwarts and apartheid activists who had asked last year for Jacob Zuma to step down.
Mosimane said they would issue a statement later in the day.
Skweyiya spent most of his adult life in the governing party.
He served in various capacities during the party's exile years and post democracy.
More to follow.
EWN/ News24
Comments
Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.