De Lille to explain EFF memorial appearance

Thu, 12 Apr 2018 9:28 AM
Patricia de Lille (in yellow) attends the EFF's memorial service for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela. Credit: @EFFSouthAfrica/Twitter.
Mayor Patricia de Lille will have to explain to Democratic Alliance bosses why she attended an Economic Freedom Fighters-organised Winnie Madikizela Mandela memorial without informing the organisation.

Party bosses were taken by surprise when De Lille was listed as a “special colleague” on the memorial’s programme of speakers on Wednesday.

De Lille was warmly welcomed by EFF leaders and supporters when she arrived at the memorial in Brandfort in the Free State.

Mayor De Lille is currently embroiled in an unrelated battle with the DA, which wants her removed as mayor for bringing the party into disrepute amid allegations of mismanagement.

This latest issue could add to the tension, as party leaders demand answers on why she failed to inform the organisation about her EFF engagement.

DA federal council chairperson James Selfe says: “There are other occasions where we speak at other people’s rallies and that’s an exceptional circumstance. But to have done so without any consultation is a little odd.”

De Lille was not the only member of the DA at the memorial and was joined by the party’s Free State chairperson Patricia Kopane.

The mayor’s office says she was invited to the memorial by Madikizela-Mandela’s family. 

WATCH: De Lille speaks at EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela

EWN

