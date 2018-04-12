iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Maine to account for Gupta family relationship

Thu, 12 Apr 2018 11:43 AM
ANCYL president Collen Maine. Credit: @ANCYLhq.
African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Maine says when the time comes, he is ready to account for matters related to his relationship with the controversial Gupta family in courts and commissions.

Speaking at the memorial of late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in the North West province this week, Maine says the veteran didn’t meet the Gupta family, unlike he and others.

Maine's comments come just a month after deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo assembled his team assigned with conducting a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

In a shocking revelation, Maine has accused North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo of introducing him to the notorious Gupta family.

Although former president Jacob Zuma has been widely blamed for allegedly allowing the family to take control of government entities, Maine says the former head of state didn’t orchestrate their meeting.

Mahumapelo's spokesperson however says he would not comment on this.

“Premier Mahumapelo has said that he will not react, he will want to afford Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s family to mourn her in dignity.”

Mahumapelo has been himself under fire following allegations that he authorised health HOD Thabo Lekalakala's Gupta sponsored trip to India, a week after the department paid the family's company millions in advance.

