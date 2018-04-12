iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Patricia De Lille breaks her silence

Thu, 12 Apr 2018 3:01 PM
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.    

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she won’t be drawn into making her attendance at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) event a side issue.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leadership says she should have informed them out of courtesy that she had been invited to speak at an event of another political party.

De Lille on Wednesday attended a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, De Lille said she went to honour her friend for whom she has great respect and regards as a sister.

A former MP herself, De Lille says Madikizela-Mandela was a special colleague of hers.

De Lille’s at war with the DA which has accused her of misconduct and for bringing the party into disrepute.

WATCH: De Lille speaks at EFF memorial for Madikizela-Mandela

EWN

