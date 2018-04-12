Patricia De Lille breaks her silence

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she won’t be drawn into making her attendance at an Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) event a side issue.

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) leadership says she should have informed them out of courtesy that she had been invited to speak at an event of another political party.

I will not succumb to making my attendance at an EFF event a side issue. I went to honour Mama Winnie. I have great respect for Mama Winnie, she was a close friend and I regarded her as a sister. She was a former special colleague of mine. https://t.co/qjylwAvP3W — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 12, 2018

De Lille on Wednesday attended a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort in the Free State.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, De Lille said she went to honour her friend for whom she has great respect and regards as a sister.

A former MP herself, De Lille says Madikizela-Mandela was a special colleague of hers.

I visited Mama Winnie’s old home in Brandfort. This place holds so many sad memories. It’s a great pity that it wasn’t turned into a museum while she was alive so that she could give a first hand account of what happened here at the hands of the apartheid government. pic.twitter.com/gedambHNmc — Patricia de Lille (@PatriciaDeLille) April 11, 2018

De Lille’s at war with the DA which has accused her of misconduct and for bringing the party into disrepute.

