iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.02   £ R17.16   € R14.84
Oil $71.91   Gold $1 339.98

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

De Lille: I paid for trip to memorial service

Fri, 13 Apr 2018 9:43 AM
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille attends the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela hosted by the Economic Freedom Fighters. Credit: EWN.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille attends the memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela hosted by the Economic Freedom Fighters. Credit: EWN.    

Mayor Patricia de Lille says that she personally paid for her trip to the Free State this week to attend an Economic Freedom Fighters-organised memorial for Winnie Madikizlea-Mandela.

"I just want to assure everyone that I've not used anything from the City of Cape Town [for the trip]. I paid for myself. The city will only pay for me when I go on official business... I went there in my personal capacity."

Eyebrows were raised when she appeared at the service held in Brandfort. De Lille says that she was asked by the late African National Congress (ANC) stalwart's family to speak.

She's bemoaned the fact the issue has been raised.

"It is my culture to attend a memorial service. If people want to make it a side issue, I think it is very disrespectful to Mama Winnie Mandela to now make an issue of me attending a memorial service... I can attend a memorial service anywhere or of any person that has fallen." 

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says that she should have informed the party first, as a courtesy.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, De Lille said she went to honour her friend for whom she has great respect and regards as a sister.

A former MP herself, De Lille says Madikizela-Mandela was a special colleague of hers.

EWN

Read More

PATRICIA DE LILLE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS WINNIE MADIKIZELA-MANDELA MEMORIAL

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

De Lille: I paid for trip to memorial service

De Lille says that she personally paid for her trip to the Free State to attend an EFF-organised memorial for Winnie Madikizlea-Mandela.

Read more ›

Why insurance premiums have almost doubled

Many business owners often grapple with insurance premium increases without taking time to understand what leads insurers to hike premiums.

Read more ›

Girls banned from Japan sumo event

Japan's sumo association came under fire for sexism again on Thursday after requesting girls be prevented from participating in events.

Read more ›
 
 