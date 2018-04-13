iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.05   £ R17.18   € R14.84
Oil $71.93   Gold $1 337.63

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Outrage after PE father throws baby from roof

Fri, 13 Apr 2018 2:22 PM
A police officer restrains a Port Elizabeth father after he threw his baby daughter from a roof. Credit: Twitter.
A police officer restrains a Port Elizabeth father after he threw his baby daughter from a roof. Credit: Twitter.    

An anti-child abuse group is outraged after a Port Elizabeth father threw his baby daughter from a roof.

The incident occurred during an eviction at an informal settlement.

The Teddy Bear Clinic’s Shaheda Omar says she’s utterly stunned.

“It’s totally unacceptable… It’s appalling and should not be tolerated. These kinds of acts of violence should not be condoned and the father should be brought to book.”

Photographs of the incident show the father dangling the child by her leg from the roof of their shack.

He then hurled the little girl.

She was lucky a metro police official, with the help of a community member, managed to catch her.

The father will appear in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Monday on a charge of attempted murder.

EWN

Read More

ABUSE TEDDY BEAR CLINIC MAGISTRATES COURT ATTEMPTED MURDER PORT ELIZABETH

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Outrage after PE father throws baby from roof

An anti-child abuse group is outraged after a PE father threw his baby daughter from a roof. This media may contain sensitive material.

Read more ›

Cashing in on your tax refund

Between April 2017 and February 2018, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) paid out more than R205 billion to taxpayers.

Read more ›

Oz cricket lands near R12bn broadcast deal

Foxtel and the free-to-air Seven Network signed a deal worth almost A$1.2 billion despite the recent ball-tampering scandal.

Read more ›
 
 