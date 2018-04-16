iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.07   £ R17.20   € R14.90
Oil $71.47   Gold $1 342.30

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

CT airport to be renamed after struggle icon?

Mon, 16 Apr 2018 9:33 AM
Cape Town International Airport. Credit: facebook.com.
Cape Town International Airport. Credit: facebook.com.    

The Transport Ministry says it will make sure that the renaming of Cape Town International Airport after a South African anti-apartheid icon happens in the near future.

The ministry has confirmed that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name is among those that will be considered.

The renaming of the airport has received a lot of public attention, since Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called for the international port of entry to be named after Madikizela-Mandela during her funeral on Saturday.

WATCH: Mama Winnie's final journey home

Other possible names include Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe and Albertina Sisulu.

The department's Ishmael Mnisi explains: “The Department of Transport has received proposals for the renaming of Cape Town International Airport. Government will work tirelessly to speed up the process so that it’s hopefully concluded within the next few months.”

The African National Congress (ANC) is yet to respond to Malema's challenge about renaming the airport.

EWN

Read More

TRANSPORT CAPE TOWN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT STRUGGLE ICON WINNIE MADIKIZELA-MANDELA ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

CT airport to be renamed after struggle icon?

Dept says it will make sure that the renaming of Cape Town International Airport after a SA anti-apartheid icon happens in the near future.

Read more ›

Terry Motau appointed to investigate VBS

This week, the Reserve Bank confirmed nearly R1 billion deposited with VBS could not be accounted for.

Read more ›

Man City are crowned champions

Manchester City were crowned Premier League champions on Sunday as Manchester United crashed to a shock defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

Read more ›
 
 