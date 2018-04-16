CT airport to be renamed after struggle icon?

Share

Cape Town International Airport. Credit: facebook.com.

The Transport Ministry says it will make sure that the renaming of Cape Town International Airport after a South African anti-apartheid icon happens in the near future.

The ministry has confirmed that Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s name is among those that will be considered.

The renaming of the airport has received a lot of public attention, since Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema called for the international port of entry to be named after Madikizela-Mandela during her funeral on Saturday.

WATCH: Mama Winnie's final journey home

Other possible names include Nelson Mandela, Robert Sobukwe and Albertina Sisulu.

The department's Ishmael Mnisi explains: “The Department of Transport has received proposals for the renaming of Cape Town International Airport. Government will work tirelessly to speed up the process so that it’s hopefully concluded within the next few months.”

The African National Congress (ANC) is yet to respond to Malema's challenge about renaming the airport.

EWN