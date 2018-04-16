Malema denies assaulting police officer

EFF leader Julius Malema speaking at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral at Orlando Stadium. Credit: GCIS.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has denied claims that he assaulted a member of the VIP protection unit during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on Saturday.

It's reported that a scuffle broke out between three senior EFF leaders and a police officer after they were allegedly denied entry into the Fourways Memorial Park, with Malema reportedly saying "no white person can stop me."

Malema is quoted as saying that he did not push anyone.

Images of Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi surrounded by members of the army and police can be seen on social media.

It is alleged that Malema pushed a police officer after he was denied entry into the Fourways Memorial Park where Madikizela-Mandela was laid to rest.

The Sowetan Online reported that the EFF leader told the officer "no white man can stop me" during the altercation, before he was eventually granted entry.

Subsequent reports quote Malema as saying that he would not do that as he had protectors and full accreditation for the event.

The police have confirmed that a case of common assault was opened at the Douglasdale Police Station, but would not confirm the names of the accused or the complainant.

EWN