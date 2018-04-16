3 convicted murderers on the run in JHB

3 convicted murderers on the run in JHBMon, 16 Apr 2018 2:28 PM
Eyewitness News (EWN) has learnt that three convicted murderers are on the run after escaping from the High Court in Johannesburg.
The men were part of a group of four who had just been sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing a Lawley family in southern Johannesburg in August 2016.
But the three made a run for it before they could be transported to jail.
Highly placed sourced have told EWN that the three men - who were in shackles - were able to escape from the High Court on Thursday.
It's understood the convicted murderers had weapons on them which they used to attack officers escorting them to a police van.
The escape has raised concerns and questions about safety and security regarding prisoners.
It came just three days after 16 inmates broke free from a Johannesburg prison, two were shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal.
At least 14 others remain at large.
EWN has reached out to the police, Correctional Services and the Justice Ministry for comment on the court escape.
