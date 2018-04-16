3 convicted murderers on the run in JHB

Eyewitness News (EWN) has learnt that three convicted murderers are on the run after escaping from the High Court in Johannesburg.

The men were part of a group of four who had just been sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for killing a Lawley family in southern Johannesburg in August 2016.

But the three made a run for it before they could be transported to jail.

Highly placed sourced have told EWN that the three men - who were in shackles - were able to escape from the High Court on Thursday.

It's understood the convicted murderers had weapons on them which they used to attack officers escorting them to a police van.

The escape has raised concerns and questions about safety and security regarding prisoners.

It came just three days after 16 inmates broke free from a Johannesburg prison, two were shot dead in KwaZulu-Natal.

At least 14 others remain at large.

EWN has reached out to the police, Correctional Services and the Justice Ministry for comment on the court escape.

