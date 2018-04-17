No confidence debate in NW Premier called off

Premier of the North West Province, Supra Mahumapelo. Credit: GCIS.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) says it will serve legal papers on North West Speaker Susan Dantjie by Wednesday following her decision not to allow a vote of no confidence in Premier Supra Mahumapelo to be held by way of secret ballot.

The motion which was set to be debated on Tuesday but has been postponed to allow court processes to unfold after the EFF approached the courts yesterday.

The EFF wrote to the Speaker following numerous allegations of corruption against the premier.

Executive manager in office for the Speaker, Tebogo Chaane, explains why it was postponed.

"The Speaker postponed today's sitting on request by the EFF, saying that if she proceeds, they will have no other choice but to interdict the sitting (sic)."

The EFF’s Betty Diale says: “Our MPL should be allowed to vote in accordance with their conscience, by way of a secret vote.

“So we’ve agreed through our respective attorneys to get the sitting of today postponed, pending the finalisation of the court process.”

Mahumapelo faces several allegations of fraud and corruption linked to tenders and contracts awarded to companies by his government.

The party tabled the motion following numerous allegations of corruption against Mahumapelo, the latest being over a bursary worth R1.1 million awarded to his son by state aerospace company Denel.

EWN