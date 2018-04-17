iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Firefighters battle blaze above Kirstenbosch

Tue, 17 Apr 2018 10:30 AM
A fire near the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on 17 April 2018. Credit: Twitter.
Firefighters are battling a blaze above Kirstenbosch Gardens.

Two helicopters have been deployed to waterbomb the fire.

Fire and Rescue Service’s Theo Layne says fire crews will remain on scene.

“Firefighting crews are still on scene at the fire which started at about 2:30pm on Monday above Kirstenbosch Gardens. They have two sections they will concentrate on. Crews will probably remain on scene through the day.”

EWN

