Molefe loses bid for leave to appeal pension

Tue, 17 Apr 2018 11:23 AM
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Credit: EWN.
Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Credit: EWN.    

Former Eskom chief executive Brian Molefe has lost his bid for leave to appeal the court order which found his R30-million pension deal was unlawful. 

The High Court in Pretoria ruled in January that Molefe should pay back monies which had already been paid out to him.

In the scathing judgment, the court found it disturning how people in leadership positions with a total lack of shame and dignity abused public funds.

Molefe had argued that the court was wrong in numerous respects when it found he was not entitled to the R30 million pension payout.

But after only a few hours of argument and a brief adjournment, Judge Elias Matojane ruled that no other court would come to a different conclusion.

Now, trade union Solidarity, which was among the applicants together with the DA and the EFF has given Molefe 24 hours to pay back the R11 million.

The union says it also wants the former chief executive to pay the interest owed on those funds.

But the road is not over just yet, because Molefe may still petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly.

EWN

