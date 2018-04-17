iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Guptas to challenge AFU's assets seizure

Tue, 17 Apr 2018 3:13 PM
The Asset Forfeiture Unit raids the Gupta compound in Saxonwold on 16 April 2018. Credit: EWN.
The Guptas have announced through their attorney that they will challenge the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU)’s restraint of assets court order.

The unit and the Hawks swooped on numerous properties in Johannesburg on Monday, where they secured more than a dozen properties and vehicles, including sports cars.

The raids are linked to the ongoing investigation into the Estina Dairy farm scandal.

In a statement, attorney Rudi Krause says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Hawks victories are only temporary because he’s confident the courts will reconsider the granting of the restraint order. 

The AFU seized property in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Umhlanga, as well as numerous cars, two helicopters and the Guptas infamous bombardier jet, which returned to South Africa last week. 

Krause says the unit obtained this order on an ex parte basis, which means they did not have an opportunity to oppose the application. 

He says the appointed curators went ahead with executing the order despite being told it would be challenged on an urgent basis. 

Krause does not say when the application will be launched.

EWN

