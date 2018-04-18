iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.03   £ R17.18   € R14.86
Oil $72.10   Gold $1 344.00

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

EFF tighten security: alleged plot to kill Malema

Wed, 18 Apr 2018 9:25 AM
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Credit: EWN.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Credit: EWN.    

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has beefed up security for its entire leadership after receiving information of an alleged plot to kill its leader Julius Malema.

While the party is not willing to reveal details about this alleged plan for security reasons it says police have been made aware.

The EFF says it will lay a complaint at a police station soon but has so far written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to make him aware of the threat on Malema's life.

In a statement, the party says it’s on the verge of defeating the ANC in the North West and that these threats should not be taken lightly.

The party's Tebogo Mokwele says: “We can’t just disclose how our security is operating, but what we’re going to do, we’re beefing up, not only him but the entire leadership of the organisation. So our security department is busy with that.”

EWN

Read More

BHEKI CELE JULIUS MALEMA ECONOMIC FREEDOM FIGHTERS ANC POLICE

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

EFF tighten security: alleged plot to kill Malema

The EFF has so far written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to make him aware of the threat on Julius Malema's life.

Read more ›

Wealth investors urged to go global

A recent Global Economic Prospects report by the World Bank revealed that South Africa is set for mild improvement in economic growth.

Read more ›

Jake urges Rassie to pick predominant black side

Jake White says Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus should pick a predominantly black Bok team to face Wales in Washington DC.

Read more ›
 
 