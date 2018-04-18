EFF tighten security: alleged plot to kill Malema

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Credit: EWN.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has beefed up security for its entire leadership after receiving information of an alleged plot to kill its leader Julius Malema.

While the party is not willing to reveal details about this alleged plan for security reasons it says police have been made aware.

The EFF says it will lay a complaint at a police station soon but has so far written to Police Minister Bheki Cele to make him aware of the threat on Malema's life.

In a statement, the party says it’s on the verge of defeating the ANC in the North West and that these threats should not be taken lightly.

The party's Tebogo Mokwele says: “We can’t just disclose how our security is operating, but what we’re going to do, we’re beefing up, not only him but the entire leadership of the organisation. So our security department is busy with that.”

EWN