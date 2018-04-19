iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Molefe given until Friday to commit to pay R11m

Thu, 19 Apr 2018 9:28 AM
Brian Molefe. Credit: Supplied.
Brian Molefe. Credit: Supplied.    

Trade union Solidarity has given former chief executive Brian Molefe until 11am on Friday to commit in writing to paying back R11 million of his unlawful pension deal.

The letter follows the ruling in the High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday which dismissed Molefe’s application for leave to appeal.

In December, the court found that the former power utility boss’s R30 million pension settlement was unlawful.

In a letter to Molefe’s attorneys, Solidarity’s legal team says it wants to be practical and afford him enough time to pay back the money.

However, it says it’s crucial that Molefe understands the urgency of the matter and that he should show his co-operation in writing by 11am on Friday.

Solidarity warns that if he does not commit to the undertaking, formal legal proceedings will be initiated.

Shortly after Tuesday’s ruling, Molefe’s attorney said he was still seeking instructions from his client.

The former chief executive may still petition the Supreme Court of Appeal directly.

EWN

