'Bring it on bloody racists you don't scare me'

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (C) pictured during a press briefing. Credit: EWN.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has responded to lobby group AfriForum's plan to pursue fraud and corruption charges against him, saying that he is not afraid of the group.

AfriForum on Thursday announced that it would pursue private prosecution against Malema in a matter related to the On Point Engineering case.

Malema and two co-accused were accused of unlawfully securing a tender and subsequently accepting bribes to award subcontracts.

The case was heard in the Limpopo High Court but was struck off the roll in 2015, because one of the accused was ill and couldn't stand trial.

In his response, Malema tweeted: "Bring it on bloody racists, you don't scare me at all. I’m born ready! No white man will decide my destiny, the poor masses of our people will..."

Bring it on bloody racists, you don’t scare me at all. I’m born ready! No white man will decide my destiny, the poor masses of our people will... pic.twitter.com/nKkjHbXqYv — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 19, 2018

