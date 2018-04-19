iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R11.95   £ R16.95   € R14.77
Oil $74.23   Gold $1 347.08

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

'Bring it on bloody racists you don't scare me'

Thu, 19 Apr 2018 11:28 AM
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (C) pictured during a press briefing. Credit: EWN.
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (C) pictured during a press briefing. Credit: EWN.    

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has responded to lobby group AfriForum's plan to pursue fraud and corruption charges against him, saying that he is not afraid of the group.

AfriForum on Thursday announced that it would pursue private prosecution against Malema in a matter related to the On Point Engineering case.

Malema and two co-accused were accused of unlawfully securing a tender and subsequently accepting bribes to award subcontracts.

The case was heard in the Limpopo High Court but was struck off the roll in 2015, because one of the accused was ill and couldn't stand trial.

In his response, Malema tweeted: "Bring it on bloody racists, you don't scare me at all. I’m born ready! No white man will decide my destiny, the poor masses of our people will..."

EWN

Read More

AFRIFORUM JULIUS MALEMA FRAUD CORRUPTION HIGH COURT EFF

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

'Bring it on bloody racists you don't scare me'

EFF leader Julius Malema has responded to lobby group AfriForum's plan to pursue fraud and corruption charges against him.

Read more ›

The benefits of a 100% Bond

Is it wise to take out a 100 percent bond just to enter the property market while interest rates are low?

Read more ›

United give Mourinho selection dilemma

Jose Mourinho admitted Manchester United had given him an FA Cup semi-final selection dilemma after their 2-0 win at Bournemouth.

Read more ›
 
 