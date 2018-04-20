Rubber bullets to disperse Mahikeng protesters

Protesters from Top Village township blocking the main road leading into Mahikeng during protests against Premier Supra Mahumapelo. Credit: EWN.

Tensions remain high in the North West on Friday morning following a night of running battles between protesters and police officers ahead of a visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Two hours ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Mahikeng, police have fired a fresh round of rubber bullets to disperse protesters.

The North West community is demanding the resignation of Premier Supra Mahumapelo, accusing him of fraud and corruption.

During the protests on Thursday, a man died, several buildings and vehicles were torched, and shops looted.

#SupraMahumapelo: Police clear the road for motorists while firing rubber bullets, teargas at protesters who have now taken cover. MS #MahikengStrike pic.twitter.com/lbIu3gzefb — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 19, 2018

Twenty-three people have been arrested, so far.

The police’s Sabata Mokgwabone says, “We’re managing the crowd… here and there, we’re forced to use rubber bullets.”

#SupraMahumapelo: Tense morning around Mahikeng following a night of violent protests. Residents have vowed to intensify demonstrations as they call for the premier to step down. MS pic.twitter.com/qk8YoWQvtY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018

#SupraMahumapelo: The aftermath of protests in #Mahikeng last night: The Mmabana Arts Centre was ransacked and set alight. Officials are in shock and disbelief as they try take stock of the damage. MS pic.twitter.com/qjeIB26frM — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 20, 2018

At the same time, the Education Department says schools in Mahikeng are not safe for pupils and teachers amid the ongoing protests.

The department’s Elijah Mhlanga says they will decide on Sunday, whether to re-open schools on Monday.

“Schools have been closed in Mahikeng area to allow the situation to settle down because we don’t want to put our learners and teachers in danger.”

