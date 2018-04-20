iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Warders arrested for helping prisoners escape

Fri, 20 Apr 2018 12:07 PM
Two Correctional Services officials have been arrested in connection with the prison escape of 16 inmates. Credit: Twitter.
Two Correctional Services officials have been arrested at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre commonly known as Sun City prison.

They are accused of helping 16 prisoners escape two weeks ago.

Crime Air Network initiative said in a tweet that more arrests are expected.

The Correctional Services officials are also expected in court on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, police are still searching for ten of the 16 prison escapees.

Two of them were killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal, while four others have since been rearrested.

Authorities say that security has since been tightened at the prison while a high-level investigation continues.

EWN

CORRECTIONAL SERVICES JOHANNESBURG PRISONERS INVESTIGATION SUN CITY PRISON

