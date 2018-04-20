iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Jacob Zuma to tie the knot again - report

Fri, 20 Apr 2018 2:35 PM
Former president Jacob Zuma is reportedly planning to make Nonkanyiso Conco as his seventh wife. Credit: Supplied.
It’s being reported that former president Jacob Zuma will be getting married yet again.

The Citizen has named his new bride as Nonkanyiso Conco who is in her 20's.

Zuma and his family have apparently already paid lobola for her, and both families are understood to be happy with the union.

The Zuma family is yet to make an official announcement.

At the same time, News24 is reporting that Zuma has become a father again after a woman gave birth to his child in Durban. It’s not yet clear whether Zuma's new fiancé is the mother of the child.

EWN

JACOB ZUMA MARRIAGE NONKANYISO CONCO REPORT LOBOLA

