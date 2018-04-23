iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.26   £ R17.09   € R14.99
Oil $73.29   Gold $1 325.73

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

De Lille to face no confidence motion from DA

Mon, 23 Apr 2018 3:37 PM
Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.
Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.    

Mayor Patricia de Lille will face a motion of no confidence from the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Cape Town caucus on Wednesday. This after a majority of the caucus voted in favour of tabling a motion last week.

De Lille survived a motion brought by the DA through a vote of the full council in February, but this time her fate will lie solely in the hands of her colleagues.

De Lille could be delivering her last address as mayor at Wednesday's full council meeting.

Immediately after that, the caucus that she's been leading until her suspension from party activity late last year will meet behind closed doors to vote on whether they still have confidence in her.

If the vote succeeds by a simple majority of the 154 members present, the decision will be passed on the DA's Federal Executive (FedEx).

The FedEx gave the go-ahead for a vote against De Lille last week.

If it goes against her, she will be able to make representations to the executive as to why she should keep her job.

Failing to accept these, the FedEx can ask her to resign, or lose her party membership.

Wednesday's vote will be the first time the DA tests its new constitutional amendment to recall an office bearer in whom they've lost confidence.

EWN

Read More

PATRICIA DE LILLE DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE NO CONFIDENCE MOTION CAPE TOWN MAYOR FEDEX

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

De Lille to face no confidence motion from DA

Mayor Patricia de Lille will face a motion of no confidence from the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Cape Town caucus on Wednesday.

Read more ›

Mistakes to avoid when taking out a loan

Graduates who have a good credit profile get carried away by the excitement of qualifying for a loan, while overlooking risks of misusing it.

Read more ›

2 SA coaches snubbed for supporting All Blacks

Two rugby coaches who were in line to coach Griquas’ schools teams, will not be afforded the opportunity as they are All Black supporters.

Read more ›
 
 