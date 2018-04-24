'ANC would be more than happy to have De Lille'

The ANC's elections head Fikile Mbalula (C) announces the Western Cape's head of elections on 23 April 2018. Credit: EWN.

The African National Congress (ANC) would welcome Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille with open arms should she ever leave or be expelled from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

That's according to the ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula was responding to media on Monday as he was giving a briefing on the party's Western Cape election campaign plan for the 2019 polls.

Mbalula has also announced former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool as the party's provincial elections chief.

Mbalula has warned, the DA should know very well not to throw away a "good lover" as the party tries to get rid of its own Mayor de Lille.

Mbalula says the ANC would be more than happy to have a person of De Lille's calibre in its rank and file.

“Patricia de Lille has given us a tough time in the metro and she has doubled the numbers for the DA. And then she has pursued an agenda that it seems the DA does not like. Why would I reject such a beautiful person?”

Speculation about De Lille's political future also came under the spotlight when she attended an Economic Freedom Fighters-organised memorial service for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela two weeks ago.

The ANC hopes bringing back Ebrahim Rasool will help it win back the coloured and black vote, and De Lille could fit perfectly into the party's strategy to take back the province.

