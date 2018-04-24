iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.30   £ R17.11   € R14.99
Oil $75.08   Gold $1 325.07

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

'ANC would be more than happy to have De Lille'

Tue, 24 Apr 2018 9:57 AM
The ANC's elections head Fikile Mbalula (C) announces the Western Cape's head of elections on 23 April 2018. Credit: EWN.
The ANC's elections head Fikile Mbalula (C) announces the Western Cape's head of elections on 23 April 2018. Credit: EWN.    

The African National Congress (ANC) would welcome Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille with open arms should she ever leave or be expelled from the Democratic Alliance (DA).

That's according to the ANC's head of elections Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula was responding to media on Monday as he was giving a briefing on the party's Western Cape election campaign plan for the 2019 polls.

Mbalula has also announced former Western Cape premier Ebrahim Rasool as the party's provincial elections chief.

Mbalula has warned, the DA should know very well not to throw away a "good lover" as the party tries to get rid of its own Mayor de Lille.

Mbalula says the ANC would be more than happy to have a person of De Lille's calibre in its rank and file.

“Patricia de Lille has given us a tough time in the metro and she has doubled the numbers for the DA. And then she has pursued an agenda that it seems the DA does not like. Why would I reject such a beautiful person?”

Speculation about De Lille's political future also came under the spotlight when she attended an Economic Freedom Fighters-organised memorial service for the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela two weeks ago.

The ANC hopes bringing back Ebrahim Rasool will help it win back the coloured and black vote, and De Lille could fit perfectly into the party's strategy to take back the province.

EWN

Read More

CAPE TOWN MAYOR PATRICIA DE LILLE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE WESTERN CAPE FIKILE MBALULA EBRAHIM RASOOL

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

'ANC would be more than happy to have De Lille'

ANC would welcome Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille with open arms should she ever leave or be expelled from the DA according to Fikile Mbalula.

Read more ›

Mistakes to avoid when taking out a loan

Graduates who have a good credit profile get carried away by the excitement of qualifying for a loan, while overlooking risks of misusing it.

Read more ›

2 SA coaches snubbed for supporting All Blacks

Two rugby coaches who were in line to coach Griquas’ schools teams, will not be afforded the opportunity as they are All Black supporters.

Read more ›
 
 