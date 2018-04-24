ANC processes in place to address Mahumapelo

Under fire Premier of the North West Supra Mahumapelo is seen on the sidelines of an ANC meeting held to discuss his future in Mahikeng. Credit: EWN.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule says the issue of the North West premier stepping down or not is ongoing and discussions to put the matter to bed are happening.

He says there are factors that need to be considered and that those issues are receiving the necessary attention.

Several North West communities have turned to violent protests in demonstrating their dissatisfaction with Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Health facilities are among the worst services affected, with several remaining closed.

Magashule says that there is a process in place to address the Mahumapelo issue.

“We’ve actually mandated the president to deal with some government issues and the ANC is continuing to deal with organisational challenges and other issues.”

While the ANC entertains the organisational and governmental issues, how long should residents wait for the outcome?

“Very soon you’ll get a report,” Magashule told the media.

A heavy police presence remains in protest-hit communities in efforts to calm tensions.

Schools and other essential services in those hotspots remains halted.

‘ANTI-SUPRA MAHUMAPELO POLITICAL CAMPAIGN’

The ANC in the North West is expected to hold a briefing on the political developments in the province.

Mahumapelo is accused of fraud and corruption but refuses to step down.

A man was killed, several buildings and vehicles torched, and shops looted during last week’s protests prompting President Cyril Ramaphosa to visit the area, appealing for calm.

The ANC in the North West says regional leaders together with its provincial executive committee will on Tuesday give details on what it calls the anti-Supra Mahumapelo political campaign.

The party is also expected to give evidence of an alleged secret operation centre that’s been used for the campaign to have Mahumapelo ousted.

Magashule insists both the ANC and government are dealing with all issues concerning Mahumapelo’s future as premier.

EWN