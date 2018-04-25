Vavi: Strike violence will not be tolerated

Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi. Credit: EWN.

Saftu secretary-general Zwelinzima Vavi says that no worker who chooses not to participate in Wednesday's national strike will be intimidated and condemns any calls for violence.

The trade union federation is expected to lead thousands of marches in major cities including, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban and Bloemfontein, to put pressure on government not to implement the R20 per hour minimum wage bill.

Vavi says violence in the streets will not be tolerated.

"A lot of times people who call their managers to make such claims when they don't even exist, are trying to find an excuse so that they're not disciplined or to be seen to be part of the action that was protesting in defence of their rights. So they would likely create non-existing stories, that they are being intimidated when they are participating in the strike."

The EFF and Right2Know have also called on their members to join the mass action.

Meanwhile, government has called on march organisers to ensure that chaos doesnt ensue around gathering points and has warned against any violence or disruptions around Parliament as it is a national keypoint.

Government spokesperson Phumla Williams: "We encourage dialogue and engagement to resolve issues through the appropriate platforms. The destruction of property and intimidation will not be tolerated."

Motorists are being advised to stay clear of the Johannesburg CBD from 10am this morning, as more than 7,000 people are expected to Saftu on the nationwide strike.

JMPD officers have been deployed to the assembly point at Newtown precinct.

Spokesperson Edna Mamonyane: “Traffic will be gridlocked. Lilian Ngoyi, which is former Bree Street, is a taxi route, so people that will want to use taxis around that time must know that there will be gridlock. But our officers are here.”

EWN