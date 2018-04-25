iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Workers gather in Newtown for march to CBD

Wed, 25 Apr 2018 11:50 AM
Striking Saftu members march through streets of Newtown as they prepare to march to the office of the Premier in Joburg CBD on 25 April 2018. Credit: EWN.
Striking Saftu members march through streets of Newtown as they prepare to march to the office of the Premier in Joburg CBD on 25 April 2018. Credit: EWN.    

More than 1,000 workers have gathered in the Newtown precinct in the Johannesburg CBD ahead of a South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)-led march expected to start.

They are marching against proposed labour law amendments including a minimum R20 per day minimum wage bill.

Marches will also take place in major cities including Durban, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

Designated marshals are wearing yellow bibs, preparing to usher the thousands of workers expected to take part in Wednesday’s mass action.

Most marchers are dressed in red t-shirts and are waiting for other members to be transported to the assembly point.

The JMPD has given permission for this march which will start at the office of Premier David Makhura.

Workers will also march on the Labour and Health departments and the Chamber of Mines.

Traffic is still flowing in the area and streets are only expected to be cordoned off later.

EWN

