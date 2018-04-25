We reject poverty wage - CT Saftu members

We reject poverty wage - CT Saftu membersWed, 25 Apr 2018 4:56 PM
A march organised by the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has reached the gates of Parliament.
Demonstrators will hand over a memorandum to the Presidency.
They are protesting against the government’s proposed minimum wage of R20 an hour.
Saftu members want the government to scrap any new legislation preventing them from striking. They say the government shouldn’t interfere in the internal process of labour issues before workers go on strike.
The workers are singing and chanting: “Defend our right to strike. We reject the poverty wage”.
Saftu’s Western Cape spokesperson Andre Adams is expected to hand over a memorandum to an official at Parliament. The march has been a peaceful and no incidents have been reported.
