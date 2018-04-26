DA caucus supports no confidence motion

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.

The Democratic Alliance caucus has voted for the removal of Patricia de Lille as the mayor of Cape Town following a vote of no confidence against her.

The DA caucus leader in the city JP Smith says the decision on De Lille has now been handed over the Federal Executive (FedEx).

DA council members sat down to debate the Caucus-led motion against De Lille after five o'clock this afternoon.

Members will now request the party's Federal Executive to have De Lille removed.

Smith said: “That result will be communicated to FedEx with the outcome of the voting and the ballot. And the rest of the process is now in the hands of the federal executive of the DA. What is important for us was that the entire debate was held in a very calm and dignified manner.”

Two-thirds of the city’s DA caucus voted in favour of bringing a new motion against De Lille.

They say she has brought the party into disrepute by frequently criticising the DA and its management of her disciplinary hearing in public.

The caucus also claims De Lille has stated she’ll no longer be cooperating with the DA.

About 154 councillors participated in a closed session in this afternoon's vote to remove De Lille.

