De Lille to be asked to give reasons to retain post

Thu, 26 Apr 2018 11:35 AM
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille. Credit: EWN.    

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Federal Executive will on Thursday write to Patricia de Lille requesting she explain why she should keep her job as Cape Town Mayor.

De Lille’s colleagues in the DA city caucus on Wednesday night voted in favour of a motion of no confidence against her.

She is accused of repeatedly breaching the councillor's Code of Conduct, as well as the party’s constitution and publicly slamming her colleagues.

The DA's Natasha Mazzone says: “The Federal Executive will wait to receive her submission. They will then study her submission and on the basis of that decide whether or not Mayor De Lille will be asked to resign, failing which her membership will be terminated or whether her submission are substantiated and that remedial actions are put in place to ensure the smooth running of the city.”

Meanwhile, De Lille says she hasn't ruled out the possibility of going to court to challenge her looming removal.

“No, it’s not about positions please, it’s not even about money. It’s about my reputation and my integrity that I’ve worked very hard over the years in this country to build and no money can buy that.”

WATCH: DA caucus votes in support of motion of no confidence in De Lille

EWN

PATRICIA DE LILLE FEDEX DEMOCRATIC ALLIANCE NO CONFIDENCE CAPE TOWN MAYOR CODE OF CONDUCT

