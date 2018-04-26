Lesufi: These morons came to 'hang' me

The effigy of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi being hung in a tree by two men in Pretoria. Credit: Twitter.

Cabinet has condemned in an incident where two men hanged an effigy of Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi in Pretoria.

The incident happened outside the offices the Basic Education Ministry’s office on Wednesday. It’s been labelled as racist.

Lesufi has come under attack and has been accused of wanting to rid schools of Afrikaans through the introduction of a dual language policy.

These morons came to our offices to “hang” me! We defeated your racists grandparents, you are nothing! pic.twitter.com/ovtr3CavbV — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) April 25, 2018

Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has called on white South Africans to distance themselves from the actions of the two men.

She says that Lesufi should be protected for defending the Constitution, adding that any action against the two men should be handled by the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Mokonyane says this is unfortunately the attitude of many white South Africans and warned that there are laws that criminalise hate speech.

