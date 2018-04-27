Zuma asks why free education took so long - report

Share

Former president Jacob Zuma. Credit: GCIS.

Former President Jacob Zuma has reportedly questioned why it's taken the country so long to introduce free higher education for poor and working-class students.

Zuma delivered a lecture in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

The former head of state announced free education during his term in 2017, after a wave of nationwide student protests.

According to News24, Zuma has questioned the amount of time it’s taken government to introduce free higher education, saying that when the decision was taken last year it was already three years late.

He's cited the Freedom Charter as having guaranteed the move but says it took over 20 years for it to be realised.

The former president is quoted as having said since the introduction of free higher education, the poor and working class finally have a chance to break the painful culture of excellent black matriculants never going any further with their education.

He's also reportedly bashed the Heher Commission which looked into the feasibility of free education for focusing heavily on education as a transaction.

EWN