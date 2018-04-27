iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.40   £ R17.14   € R14.98
Oil $74.48   Gold $1 317.22

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

Zuma asks why free education took so long - report

Fri, 27 Apr 2018 11:08 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma. Credit: GCIS.
Former president Jacob Zuma. Credit: GCIS.    

Former President Jacob Zuma has reportedly questioned why it's taken the country so long to introduce free higher education for poor and working-class students.

Zuma delivered a lecture in Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday night.

The former head of state announced free education during his term in 2017, after a wave of nationwide student protests.

According to News24, Zuma has questioned the amount of time it’s taken government to introduce free higher education, saying that when the decision was taken last year it was already three years late.

He's cited the Freedom Charter as having guaranteed the move but says it took over 20 years for it to be realised.

The former president is quoted as having said since the introduction of free higher education, the poor and working class finally have a chance to break the painful culture of excellent black matriculants never going any further with their education.

He's also reportedly bashed the Heher Commission which looked into the feasibility of free education for focusing heavily on education as a transaction.

EWN

Read More

JACOB ZUMA FREE EDUCATION GOVERNMENT COMMISSION FREEDOM CHARTER

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

Zuma asks why free education took so long - report

Its been reported that Jacob Zuma questioned the amount of time it’s taken to introduce free higher education, saying 2017 decision was three years late.

Read more ›

Now may be the time to fix interest rates

While SA markets are still basking in post-Zuma era, property investors would be wise to consider fixing interest rates on part of their loans.

Read more ›

Who will wear the Bok No 9 jersey in June?

No 9 jersey will be special, largely thanks to late Joost van der Westhuizen who was considered a pioneer in the development of modern-day scrumhalf.

Read more ›
 
 