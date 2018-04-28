iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Ramaphosa calls for land returned to black SAs

Sat, 28 Apr 2018 1:41 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing Freedom Day celebrations in Bloemfontein on 27 April 2018. Credit: Twitter @GCISMedia.
President Cyril Ramaphosa reiterates that land that was taken away from black South Africans must be returned in order for freedom to be realised.

Speaking at the Freedom Day celebrations in the Free State yesterday, Ramaphosa said government is working hard to implement radical economic transformation, by empowering young South Africans, through free higher education.

“They want this important resource land to be shared as it is set out in the Freedom Charter… Land is energy, economic value and it’s social power, it must be unlocked and be put to good use.”

Ramaphosa also touched on the proposed minimum living wage and agrees that R20 an hour is not enough.

“The struggle for a living wage must be engaged, R20 an hour is not a living wage. We want our people to earn more money.”

EWN

