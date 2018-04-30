iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Indicators

$ R12.37   £ R17.02   € R14.99
Oil $74.16   Gold $1 317.84

Get Insurance Quotes

Are you covered? Compare quotes for car,
life and business insurance right now!

'Eskom not in business of rescuing other businesses'

Mon, 30 Apr 2018 9:28 AM
Credit: Supplied.
Credit: Supplied.    

Eskom says revising the current contract with controversial Gupta-owned Tegeta on coal supply will be tantamount to Eskom shooting itself on the foot.

The power utility has responded to media claims that it is willing to more than double the rate it is paying for coal in an effort to rescue Gupta-owned Optimum Coal Mine.

Optimum is currently under business rescue.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says the power utility is not in the business of rescuing financially ailing businesses and merely expects suppliers to abide by their contractual obligations.

Phasiwe says the utility only wants coal from Optimum as per initial agreement and reports that there is a bailout project aimed at aiding optimum are false.

“All that we’re interested in is to make sure that we’ve got coal into those power stations and Eskom is not in the business of rescuing other businesses.”

Phasiwe says Eskom’s power stations are running low on coal but have processes underway to address the problem.

“We’re also in the process of finding new contracts, this follows the approval by the National Treasury. It gave us the green light.”

He says Eskom is not part of discussions on who is going to buy the mine which is now under business rescue and has no intentions to interfere.

Meanwhile, Eskom itself needs at least R20 billion bailout to be financially viable.

EWN

Read More

ESKOM MINE GUPTA COAL OPTIMUM NATIONAL TREASURY BUSINESS

Comments

Please Note
By commenting on this article, you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the iafrica.com comments system.

blog comments powered by Disqus

In Focus Today

'Eskom not in business of rescuing other businesses'

Eskom responded to media claims that it's willing to more than double the rate it's paying for coal in effort to rescue Gupta-owned optimum coal mine.

Read more ›

Now may be the time to fix interest rates

While SA markets are still basking in post-Zuma era, property investors would be wise to consider fixing interest rates on part of their loans.

Read more ›

Rare outgrowth sidelines Serfontein

Centre Jan Serfontein, who boasts 35 Test caps, could miss the Springboks’ upcoming Tests due to a rare injury.

Read more ›
 
 