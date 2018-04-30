Teacher accused of rape remains behind bars

Teacher accused of rape remains behind barsMon, 30 Apr 2018 10:14 AM
A Hermanus teacher accused of raping a learner remains behind bars.
The man was arrested almost a week ago and has since appeared in the local magistrate's court.
He faces charges of rape, kidnapping and pointing a firearm.
The police's Donovan Heilbron said: “A man has been arrested on charges of rape and the matter has been postponed to 17 May for which formal bail application will proceed.”
Meanwhile, the provincial Social Development Department will provide counselling to the victim.
