Protesters want govt to take demands seriously

Wed, 02 May 2018 1:44 PM
Johannesburg police monitoring the situation in Freedom Park following violent protests. Credit: EWN.
Johannesburg police monitoring the situation in Freedom Park following violent protests. Credit: EWN.    

Protesters in Freedom Park are demanding the government allocates the 48,000 stands which they say was promised by former Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Paul Mashatile.

Protests erupted in parts of Soweto, Lenasia and Eldorado Park early on Wednesday morning.

In 2017, the government promised to address the longstanding land issue and housing shortage following violent protests.

Freedom Park community leader Mvuselelo Mngxuma says that they want the government to take them seriously this time.

Earlier, a group of women gathered in the area, holding up placards demanding land, as promised by government last year.

Protesting Eldorado Park residents says that they are fed-up with government promises to deal with the housing shortage, which have not yet been followed up on.

Community members say that the aim of the demonstration is to completely shut down the area.

The demands are very clear, with community members saying they want a better life now that Cyril Ramaphosa is president.

One man says that they want change now. Another man says that they voted for the ANC and want the party to give them houses.

Traffic has also be severely affected with police now redirecting vehicles.

EWN

