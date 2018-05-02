Wildlife park owner survives lion attack

A British wildlife park owner is recovering in hospital after being mauled by one of his lions over the weekend.

Mike Hodge, 67, suffered neck and jaw injuries in the attack at the Marakele Animal Sanctuary in Thabazimbi.

A video of the park owner being dragged by the large lion has been circulating on social media.

Reports have been making rounds that the lion has been put down.

Hodge had gone into the lion's enclosure to investigate a strange smell.

WARNING: Video footage may upset sensitive readers

