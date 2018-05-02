Wildlife park owner survives lion attack

Wildlife park owner survives lion attackWed, 02 May 2018 3:52 PM
A British wildlife park owner is recovering in hospital after being mauled by one of his lions over the weekend.
Mike Hodge, 67, suffered neck and jaw injuries in the attack at the Marakele Animal Sanctuary in Thabazimbi.
A video of the park owner being dragged by the large lion has been circulating on social media.
Reports have been making rounds that the lion has been put down.
Hodge had gone into the lion's enclosure to investigate a strange smell.
WARNING: Video footage may upset sensitive readers
Lion grabs tourist..#lionattack pic.twitter.com/gso7fR1RZF— Prodigal old boy (@Erarintafilo) May 2, 2018
NATURE BITES BACK worth remembering pic.twitter.com/JkHA5TdFT1— Neal Collins (@nealcol) May 1, 2018
So the old man survived the lion attack... pic.twitter.com/9yTLAqvGwv— BISHOP MBUYISENI (@BishopMbuyiseni) May 1, 2018
EWN
