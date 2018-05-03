iafrica.com Only the good stuff

Sandile sentenced to 32 years for Karabo's murder

Thu, 03 May 2018 2:08 PM
Sandile Mantsoe in court on 3 May 2018. Credit: EWN.
Sandile Mantsoe in court on 3 May 2018. Credit: EWN.    

Sandile Mantsoe has been handed an effective 32 years in jail for the murder of Karabo Mokoena.

On Wednesday he was found guilty of murdering 22-year-old Mokoena last year and burning her body.

He was also convicted of assaulting the young woman and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by burning her body.

Mantsoe received 30 years for murder, five for assault - and four for defeating the ends of justice - some of which will run concurrently, with two years taken off in the interest of mercy.

EWN

Sandile sentenced to 32 years for Karabo's murder

